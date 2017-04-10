  1. Home
This amazing picture leak could show us the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

- Large screen device with S Pen stylus

- Similar design to Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

- Samsung has previously confirmed the Note 8's existence

An image purporting to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has appeared on Slashleaks via Leakspinner, a contributor that has been bang on the money when it comes to Samsung leaks in the past.

There is only one image of the device in the leak, but it shows a large phone running Bixby, Samsung's own virtual assistant. The phone itself looks remarkably similar to the recently unveiled Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones, with a full-frontal screen and no physical home button.

Because of this new design, there's no official Samsung branding to be seen, but considering the design similarities, it would be fair to assume this is a Samsung device.

To help with the assumption that this is a picture of the Galaxy Note 8, an S Pen stylus can be seen next to it. The only thing that lets this rumour down, is the fact we can't see if there's a dedicated slot to house the S Pen, a feature that's exclusive to the Note series of phablets. Because we have to take this rumour with a pinch of salt for now, there's always the possibility this is just a photoshopped Galaxy S8 Plus with an S Pen put next to it.

However, Samsung has hinted in the past that it would continue the Note series with the Note 8, despite the battery issues that plagued the Note 7 and caused it to be taken off sale after just two months. The company previously announced an upgrade scheme, that would allow anyone would bought a Note 7, could return it and get a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge for half price, and then have the opportunity to upgrade to a Galaxy S8 or Note 8 when they're released in 2017.

Sammobile has previously uncovered the model number SM-N950F, too, which adds further evidence to the device's existence.

So while we can't say for sure that this is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8, it offers us the best glimpse yet at what Samsung has planned to regain its reputation.

