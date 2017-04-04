Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone now likely shelved until 2019

Don't expect a foldable smartphone from Samsung anytime soon.

Information about a foldable Samsung phone, dubbed Galaxy X, has been slowly leaking out over the past couple years, with reports claiming the company is developing a version that folds out and transforms into a 7-inch tablet. While a recent report from ET News said Samsung is planning to start production of a foldable smartphone prototype sometime this year, Samsung Display’s principal engineer has now suggested otherwise.

Kim Tae-woong has revealed that Samsung is currently focused on bezel-free displays: "Because the bezel-free display currently sells well, we still have enough time to develop foldable display,” said Kim. So, Samsung is putting off commercialising foldable phones until 2019, although it's been rumoured to launch one since at least 2015 or 2016. Bloomberg even said Samsung will release two smartphones with bendable displays in 2017.

Is Samsung still perfecting the display technology? Who knows. Korean media claimed Samsung would have a foldable phone ready for show in Q3 2017, around the time that an OLED iPhone 8 may be announced. Samsung will reportedly be monitoring the quality of the prototype internally before producing a consumer version of the phone, which could launch sometime toward late 2018, ET News previously said.

Honestly, there's so many unknowns right now. If Samsung is developing a foldable phone prototype, we may see it in 2018, possibly around IFA in September. But a commercial version of any foldable phone prototype now won't debut until 2019 at least, Samsung has claimed. Plus, there's no guarantee it'll be the long-rumoured Galaxy X, which was previously known by the code name Project Valley.