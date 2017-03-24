Latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak is a video of someone typing really fast

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S8 leak.

As spotted by SamMobile, there’s a new video that shows Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S8. In it, we can see someone testing the phone by rapidly typing and entering random letters from the keyboard. Is it a touchscreen test? Who knows. But it's obvious the phone responds well and is lag-free. The video also seems to confirm every single leak we've seen thus far (and there has been plenty).

Earlier this week, for instance, we saw the colours Samsung is expected to offer, as well as retail packaging for the lager S8 Plus model. There was even a leak that showed the default screen resolution. See Pocket-lint's round-up for more leaks on the upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Honestly, there isn't much we don't know about them, as they've been fully revealed by reports and rumours.

This video doesn’t reveal any surprises about the design, either. Once again, we see minimal bezels and no physical home button. But we'll know all the official details and specs soon. Samsung is slated to confirm everything at its Galaxy Unpacked event on 29 March.

When Samsung formally announces the phones later this month, we will bring you the news as it happens.