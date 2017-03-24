  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones still out in the wild will stop charging after update

|
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones still out in the wild will stop charging after update
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?By Maggie Tillman

- Note 7 finally dies

- Blocking update coming to South Korea

You would be forgiven for thinking that the Note 7 is a long gone handset, something that Samsung and customers would rather forget. However, it seems there are still some in circulation and, despite the recalls, incentives for return and, of course, the fire risks, some owners are still using theirs.

It is reported that there are a fair few Galaxy Note 7 users in South Korea that don't mind running the risk and never replaced their phones.

Well, Samsung is about to put a stop to that. It is to push a final software update in the region that will block Note 7 handsets from recharging. So when the battery life has been used, the phone will effectively become a brick.

Similar measures were already undertaken in the US and UK last year. T-Mobile and Samsung itself pushed updates that had the same effect on US phones. UK versions were also prevented from charging from 19 December 2016.

This final wave puts the final nail in the coffin of one of the best and worst phones in recent history, just in time for Samsung to wipe the slate clean with its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus handsets.

You can find out how to watch the Samsung Unpacked event on 29 March, where it will announce the new devices, here on Pocket-lint: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch: When is Galaxy Unpacked 2017 and can you watch it online?

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. What is Amazon Go, where is it, and how does it work?
  3. Samsung's first Android Go phone revealed in leaked pics
  4. LG G7 ThinQ tips and tricks: Life's good when you master your LG handset
  5. BlackBerry Key2 review: The keyboard phone king
  1. Light’s crazy multi-lens camera system coming to a smartphone
  2. OnePlus 6 launching in stunning red
  3. iPhone X Plus and iPhone 9 video leak reveals new iPhone designs
  4. It looks like the Galaxy Note 9's S-Pen will do something rather clever
  5. Samsung launches Galaxy A6 and A6+ with a focus on photography
Comments