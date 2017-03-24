Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones still out in the wild will stop charging after update

You would be forgiven for thinking that the Note 7 is a long gone handset, something that Samsung and customers would rather forget. However, it seems there are still some in circulation and, despite the recalls, incentives for return and, of course, the fire risks, some owners are still using theirs.

It is reported that there are a fair few Galaxy Note 7 users in South Korea that don't mind running the risk and never replaced their phones.

Well, Samsung is about to put a stop to that. It is to push a final software update in the region that will block Note 7 handsets from recharging. So when the battery life has been used, the phone will effectively become a brick.

Similar measures were already undertaken in the US and UK last year. T-Mobile and Samsung itself pushed updates that had the same effect on US phones. UK versions were also prevented from charging from 19 December 2016.

This final wave puts the final nail in the coffin of one of the best and worst phones in recent history, just in time for Samsung to wipe the slate clean with its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus handsets.

