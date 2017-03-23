New Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks show phone colours, packaging, and more

Yes, we know everything about the Galaxy S8, but nevertheless, here's the upcoming device in black, gold, and grey.

Reliable leakster Evan Blass has posted more promotional materials for Samsung's next flagship, which is set to be unveiled on 29 March. He previously revealed the front of the phone and that it would be available in black sky, orchid grey, and arctic silver colours, but now we can see what the colours look like on the back. In pictures from earlier this week, we could only see the front, and it was mostly black.

...and finally: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (left to right) in Black Sky, Orchid Grey, and Arctic Silver (top to bottom). pic.twitter.com/pIUJskyFbK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 21, 2017

Honestly, there isn't much we don't know about the Galaxy S8, as it's been fully revealed by reports, rumours, and analysts. And these pictures don’t reveal any surprises about the design. Once again, we see minimal bezels, no physical home button, a fingerprint sensor on the back, etc. What's new is the colours that Samsung is expected to offer. But that's not all: Another leak shows off the phone's packaging.

This separate leak from Android Police shows the retail packaging, and from the box, we can see that the Galaxy S8 Plus, a larger model of the phone, will be available with 64GB of storage. And finally, a third leak posted to Twitter has revealed the phone should offer three options for screen resolution: HD+ (1480x720), FHD+ (2220x1080), and QHD+ (2960x1440). The default resolution is QHD+, as rumored.

Galaxy S8 Change screen resolution pic.twitter.com/IBpfPEofPa — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 21, 2017

We'll know all the official details and specs soon. Samsung is slated to confirm everything at its Galaxy Unpacked event this month. When Samsung formally announces the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, we will bring you the news as it happens. In the mean time, check out Pocket-lint's round-up of rumours for more speculation and leaks.