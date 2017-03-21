New Samsung Galaxy S8 press pic leak shows phone from all angles

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and its larger sibling, the SGS8 Plus, will both be unveiled next Wednesday, 29 March. But that still gives us just over a week for a swarm of new leaks about the phones.

This time it's another range of press images, showing what we presume to be the Galaxy S8 rather than the Plus (although they'll look identical no doubt). Twitter leakmeister @evleaks has posted a couple of the colour schemes in multiple angles.

He says that the two colours on show are Orchid Gray and Black Sky. Samsung loves its flowery colour naming convention and it seems the SGS8 will not be impervious to that trend.

There's not much else to glean from the pics that we haven't heard about already. You can even catch up on all the rumours, pics and gossip in our in-depth round-up: Samsung Galaxy S8: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

We will say though that the placement of the fingerprint sensor - switched to the rear so the phone can have that almost bezel-less screen - is a little too close to the camera lens for our liking. What's the betting the lens will need constant wiping because of fingerprints?

We'll know for sure next Wednesday anyway, when Pocket-lint will be getting its hands-on one of the devices at the Unpacked launch event.