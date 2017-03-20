Samsung Galaxy S8 image leaks show multiple colours

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus launch date is right around the corner, next Wednesday 29 March to be exact, but that hasn't stopped rumours and leaks from flooding in before the big day.

The latest refers to a number of colour finishes that the two phones will be made available in. Both Twitter tipster Evan Blass and Chinese social site Weibo have posted rendered and real life images of the two devices in Black Sky, Orchid Grey, Arctic Silver and unnamed blue colour choices.

It's highly likely these won't be the only colour options available for the new phones, as we've previously seen the S8 and S8 Plus appear in gold and violet colour finishes too, bringing the total number of colour choices up to six.

The three new colours in question could be exclusive to certain markets or certain carriers around the world, as we've seen with previous Samsung phones.

There is a slight difference in the pictures leaked by Evan Blass and Weibo though, as in Evan's pictures, the colour is reserved just for the sides and back of the phone, while there are black bezels on the front. Weibo's photos show the phones with the colour covering the entirety of the phone, including the front bezels.

We assume the actual Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will follow the look of the real life images and be completely clad in each colour option.

The images do however once again show design features we now think about in our sleep: minimal bezels and no physical home button.

If there is anything left to know about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and we can't think of much we don't know, then we'll find out next week.