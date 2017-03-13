New Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks show phone's interface, gold paint job

Let's face it: In 2017, there's no such thing as a surprise phone announcement.

Thanks to teases and leaks and rumours and analysts and pundits, we know everything there is to know about a phone well before it is officially unveiled on a stage in front of hundreds of journalists and television crews. And the upcoming Galaxy S8 from Samsung is no exception. SamMobile has posted several leaked screenshots of the smartphone's launcher and updated app icons.

The leaked screenshots, which were discovered inside the APK of the latest version of Samsung’s Smart Switch application, provide a better look at what we can expect from the user interface of Samsung's next flagship. The smartphone will undoubtedly run Android 7.0 Nougat, and from what we can tell in the screenshots, will sport a clean and simple UI with the Samsung Experience skin.

But that's not all: Another leak from Monday shows the Galaxy S8 in gold. PocketNow said unverified Chinese tipsters provided live photos of the “regular” Galaxy S8 and plus-sized Galaxy S8 Plus, and although you can't see the rear of either device, it's obvious from the photos that they're sporting gold paint jobs. We can also see their curved front panels, top sensors, and on-screen buttons.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are expected to debut on March 29. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up of rumours for more.