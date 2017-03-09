  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus get official FCC certification

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus get official FCC certification
- Show up on certification website

- Approved for LTE, Wi-Fi and NFC

We have just a few weeks until they are officially unveiled but that won't stop the rumour mills from continuing to reveal everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (or S8+) smartphones.

The latest comes from an official appearance on the FCC website.

The US Federal Communications Commission has certified the wireless connectivity tech of the phones, and the American carrier variants, for use in the country.

The SM-G950U is thought to be the model number of the Samsung Galaxy S8, while SM-G955U is thought to be the SGS8 Plus.

There are few surprises in the actual wireless technology they sport. They have 802.11ac Wi-Fi, on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and, of course, LTE (4G) and NFC connectivity.

The FCC doesn't list other specifications as it is only concerned with the wireless talents of devices and whether they meet US standards.

Both phones will be revealed during a special Unpacked event in New York on Wednesday 29 March. Pocket-lint will be posting live as the event occurs and you can also watch it yourself by checking out our guide here: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch: When is Galaxy Unpacked 2017 and can you watch it online?

