New Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus leak shows two phones side by side

Want to see what Samsung's next flagships might look like?

Slash Leaks has been showing off the upcoming devices from all angles with various image leaks. It's now surfaced yet another image that puts the two devices side by side. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two sizes: one with a 5.7-inch display, and another with a 6.2-inch S8+. It's also thought that Samsung will ditch its usual "edge" branding and that both models will come with curved edges.

This new image, courtesy of user Dimitri12 on Slash Leaks, does indeed seem to confirm the curved panel on both devices. And without other objects to compare, both models appear massive in the image. That's probably not helped by their thin bezels and longer 18:9 aspect ratio. Keep in mind the regular-sized Galaxy S8 is rumored to be about the same size as the S7, which only had a 5.1-inch display.

We'll know more soon, as Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphones - called Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus - during a special Unpacked event in New York City on 29 March. Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up for what else the phones might feature.