Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 has the codename... wait for it... 'Great'

|
Despite the fiasco surrounding its Galaxy Note 7, Samsung has no plans to scrap the Note line.

In fact, according to SamMobile, which has a great track record when it comes to leaking Samsung mobile news, Samsung wants to hit it out of the park with the next Note. It's thought to be called Galaxy Note 8 and is currently going by the codename "Great". Yeah. Seriously. So make no mistake: the Galaxy Note 8 will be something extraordinary. It has to be to make up for last year's explosive battery drama.

Interestingly, SamMobile also said that Samsung is working on a refurbished Note 7 for the South Korean market. Just take this all with a bit of skepticism, though, because like most rumours, nothing is for sure until Samsung confirms it. Samsung has pretty much confirmed the release of a Note 8, however, after it announced an upgrade scheme in South Korea. The scheme allowed anyone who bought a Note 7 to get a Galaxy S7 or S7 edge for half price, after which they would be able to upgrade to the S8 or Note 8 when they were released in 2017.

Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up for more details about the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. Oh, and for those of you interested in this sort of stuff, SamMobile also found out the Galaxy Note 8 will carry the model number SM-N950F. Cool.

