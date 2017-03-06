Incredible Samsung Galaxy S8 pic leak show huge screen and Dual Pixel camera

We now know that Samsung will unveil the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone, along with a larger plus-sized model, during a special Unpacked event in New York on 29 March. However, considering the frequency of leaks it's unlikely there'll be much we don't already know.

If these latest pictures are anything to go by, we'll also know when the phones will look like front and back.

We've seen alleged press images and hands-on pics before, but the three posted on SlashLeaks are about as good as we've seen so far.

They are said to have been taken by an anonymous case manufacturer, which is why you can clearly see a plastic shell case and screen protector in the shots. The phone or phones look the same as handsets in other leaked images, so it's highly possible that it/they are real.

We're not 100 per cent sure whether there are two devices in the shots. According to the captions on the pics they are of the "Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus" and "Samsung Galaxy S8".

It is thought that Samsung is ditching its usual "edge" branding as all models will come with a curved edge display this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will reportedly come with a 5.8-inch screen while the SGS8 Plus will have a 6.2-inch display.