Amazing Samsung Galaxy S8 hands-on pics available already

We appeared to get a bit ahead of ourselves earlier when we reported on a highly detailed marketing render of the Samsung Galaxy S8 was released by Evan Blass aka @evleaks on Twitter.

Well, now it seems tech website BGR has obtained actual images of an actual Galaxy S8 smartphone. Fortunately, they look an awful lot like the render leaked this morning, so at least the details we reported, referring to buttons and cameras, were correct.

BGR has confirmed the standard size Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch screen, while the Plus model will have a larger 6.2in, but the actual sizes of the phones will be more compact than you'd assume, because Samsung has taken up the entire front of the phone with the display.

Actual specs and features of the two phones should be by and large the same. That means both will get curved Quad HD AMOLED displays with minimal bezels.

The processor for the US bound versions of the phones is expected to be the Snapdragon 835, a chip that Samsung was thought to have exclusivity of until its phones were released, however Qualcomm has since denied those rumours.

The S8 and S8+ phones bound for other markets will use one of Samsung's own Exynos processors, which will have similar performance to the Snapdragon 835.

All models will get the same 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and microSDXC expansion support up to 2TB.

The previously rumoured 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera has been confirmed to feature on the rear, while an 8MP snapper will be on the front. The rear camera is flanked by a flash and the fingerprint scanner that has been moved from the front.

A dedicated button for Samsung's own voice assistant Bixby is thought to be on the side, although this hasn't been confirmed by BGR just yet. USB-C and 3.5mm headphoyne ports can be found on the bottom, and despite having both, the S8 phones are IP68-rated water and dust-resistant.

Samsung has confirmed it will officially unveil the Galaxy S8 at an event in New York on 29 March - although, now we pretty much know everything, there's not much point - and there's expected to be available from 21 April