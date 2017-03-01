Is this our final look at the Samsung Galaxy S8 before it launches?

After Samsung revealed the release date of the Galaxy S8 to be 29 March at its press conference at Mobile World Congress, we may now have got our final look as to what it will look like. The image yet again comes courtesy of Evan Blass, with the line "I think this is what you've been waiting for". Clearly he's confident that this is indeed the Galaxy S8.

The image shows the S8 with display that covers the entire front of the phone, something we've seen several times before, and a few physical buttons on the sides. The display shows the phone's lock screen with its confirmed release date, while the buttons on the left will likely be a volume key and a dedicated button for Bixby, Samsung's own voice-controlled assistant and rival to Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Finally, the button on the right could be for power.

On the display there are quick launch icons in the bottom corners for the phone and camera, it will be interesting to see if these can be changed and customised to launch different apps.

The Galaxy S8 will launch at the end of this month, and is expected to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor. It was initially thought the S8 would be the first phone of 2017 to have this chip, but Qualcomm has recently said there's no contractual exclusivity. The recently announced Sony Xperia XZ Premium uses it too, although that phone won't actually launch until June.

The Galaxy S8 should also feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The rear camera should feature a 12MP lens with f/1.7 aperture while the front-facing will be 8MP, also with f/1.7 aperture.

With LG already unveiling the G6 with a display that takes up the entire front of the device, it will be interesting to see how these two new style devices will fare against each other.