  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Confirmed: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch date is 29 March

|
Samsung Confirmed: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch date is 29 March

Samsung used its Mobile World Congress 2017 press conference to tease the launch date for its forthcoming smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung usually uses the Barcelona trade show to launch its annual update to its flagship smartphone, but in 2017, its absence was noted.

Some are putting this down to wanting to stabilise after the Galaxy Note 7 disaster, some are saying it's to ensure that everything is 100 per cent correct, but it might just because it fits into the company's plans better. 

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launched on 29 March 2017 it has been confirmed, finally putting a date on the perhaps the most anticipated device launch of the year.

Samsung also dropped in another tiny hint, saying that AKG headphones would soon be available and would be bundled with the upcoming smartphone.

Meanwhile, Mobile World Congress has seen the launch of the Huawei P10, the LG G6, a new Moto G5 and a portfolio of Nokia handsets.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
  3. Which is the best iPhone for you? iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 or iPhone X?
  4. Sony developing AI camera tech for future Xperia phones
  5. Motorola's Moto Z3 Play phone might launch with a 5G Moto Mod
  1. Nok, Nok. Who's there? Three new affordable Nokia handsets
  2. Nokia 5.1 initial review: Another impressive affordable Android
  3. Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory
  4. Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro cases: Protect your new Huawei smartphone
  5. AirPlay 2 finally launches with iOS 11.4 release
Comments