Official Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus specs leak, 6.2in display confirmed. Exynos 9 processor expected.

While we haven't seen any official images, we've had a pretty good idea of what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like for some time. What we haven't had a clear idea on however, are the specs it will arrive with. Thankfully, Twitter tipster Evan Blass has been at it again, and managed to get his hands on what appears to be a legitimate list.

It confirms the Galaxy S8 Plus will get a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card expansion. Note that this list just refers to the larger Plus model, we expect the regular S8 to come with a 5.8in screen instead.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies...with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/lHrHge8BUa — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 22 February 2017

There's no mention of what processor will come fitted to the phone, but we've seen previous reports to suggest it will be the first device to come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 processing chip as it has 'first dibs'. However, Samsung itself has revealed details about its own, brand new Exynos 9 processor, the world's first to use 10nm FinFET technology. Samsung says it has 27 per cent more performance and uses 40 per cent less power than the previous chip with 14nm technology.

Samsung may fit the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus with either processor, and it will be the market they're sold in that determine which one. We won't know for sure until the official unveiling.

Blass's leaked list also confirms 12-megapixel dual pixel rear and 8MP front-facing cameras, iris scanner for improved security, Samsung Pay, wireless charging and a bundled pair of earphones tuned by AKG.

It's a comprehensive list, and while Evan Blass is right on most things, it should be taken with a slight pinch of salt until the official unveiling, which should be around the end of March.