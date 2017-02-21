New Samsung Galaxy S8 image leaks reveal phone, on-screen controls

We now know what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like without a front home button, thanks to new leaks.

Sure, there's already been tonnes of Galaxy S8 leaks revealing what the phone might feature, but new sets of images appearing on social media show the device in full -- and they look really similar to past renders we've seen of the flagship, which Samsung is expected to launch next month. It is thought to be readying two models, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, with the latter packing a 6.2-inch Quad HD display.

Both phones are rumoured to ditch the home button on the front, and these images seem to confirm that, as they show the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back alongside the camera. We also see minimal bezels, app icons for the Phone, Calendar, Messages, etc, as well as what the on-screen controls look like, considering we'll still need a way to navigate the phone after Samsung nixes the front button.

The Galaxy S8 is turning out to be a rather interesting device. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for more details on what else it might feature.

China protective film manufacturers exposure Galaxy S8 pic.twitter.com/8VOXpikUsc — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 21, 2017