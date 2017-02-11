New Samsung leak reveals the logo for the upcoming Galaxy S8+

Logo leaks are a thing now, apparently.

Hours after a trademark filing possibly revealed how the logo for Samsung's Bixby assistant will look, a tweet posted by Evan Blass has leaked what appears to be the official logo of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8+. The notorious leakster has a great track record when it comes to breaking mobile news, so while you should take any leak with a pinch of salt, we'd place our money on this logo being the real deal.

The Galaxy S8+ handset is expected to be the larger of the two Galaxy S8 smartphones, which will likely unveil next month and may release in April. We've known for a while that the Galaxy S8+ will be called that, or at least Galaxy S8 Plus, but the logo seems to verify the rumours even further. The phone is thought to have a huge 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, and more.

One of the more interesting rumoured features, however, is Samsung Bixby -- a new digital assistant that may launch with support for eight languages, including English, as well as several voice-activated features, such as Bixby Pay, which will presumably allow you to process payments with your voice. You can read more about Bixby and what it is expected to include from here.