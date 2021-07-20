Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 1 February 2023. Here's how to watch it live.

Samsung will host its next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event at the start of February.

It is expected that it'll unveil the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones (S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra) and possibly a couple of other products for good measure.

Here's how to watch it all unfold and what to expect.

When is the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday 1 February 2023, starting at 10am PST. Here are the times for your region:

US West Coast: 10:00 PST

US East Coast: 13:00 EST

UK: 18:00 GMT

Central Europe: 19:00 CET

India: 23:30 IST

Japan: 03:00 JST (2 Feb)

Australia: 05:00 AEDT (5 Feb)

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy 23 launch livestream

We hope to host it right here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, you will also be able to watch it via Samsung's YouTube channel and on the Samsung Newsroom website.

What to expect

Samsung has posted several teaser videos essentially confirming that the latest Unpacked will debut its next flagship phones: the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are said to be coming with 6.1-, 6.6- and 6.8-inch AMOLED displays respectively, with at least the Ultra having a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear cameras will make use of the triple-lens system (as teased by Samsung itself) but only the S23 Ultra model is thought to sport a 200-megapixel main camera.

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 have shown that it will have a similar rounded body design to last year's model, but with a neater, more flushed camera system on the rear. It'll come in four colours - Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac and Cotton Flower.

You can read much more about the new flagship phones in our rumour round-up here: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Plus and the story so far.