Samsung Galaxy S9 launch: Watch Samsung's MWC 2018 press conference right here

Samsung is hosting a press conference on the eve of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this Sunday and you'll be able to watch it online right here.

Unlike last year, where we didn't see the Galaxy S8 launch at Mobile World Congress, the launch of the Galaxy S9 is nailed on, confirmed by everyone including Samsung itself with its unsubtle invitation to the event. We've got all the latest on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ specs and news.

Samsung has called its big handset launches "Unpacked" for the last few years. You can follow tweets around the launch using the hashtag #Unpacked as well as Samsung's slogan that it has promoted in recent advertising: #DoWhatYouCant. Samsung has also previously used #TheNextGalaxy as a hashtag around Galaxy launches as well.

The Samsung press conference starts at 6pm CET, 5pm GMT, today, Sunday 25 February, ahead of MWC 2018 starting in earnest on Monday.

The Unpacked event will be the official launchpad for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones, which is confirmed by a large number 9 on the otherwise minimalistic invite, sent out to media on 25 January.

Samsung is streaming the event online and we'll bring you the live stream when it's available. It's also available to watch online at samsung.com/galaxy and on the Samsung Newsroom website.

We're expecting the launch to have an AR element as evidenced by the apps that journalists are using to get into the event. How that will manifest itself during the show, well, we'll just have to wait and see.

Samsung is putting a particular focus on the camera, with the tagline "The camera. Reimagined." We've seen several times now that the camera on the Galaxy S9 will have an f/1.5 aperture, the largest of any smartphone currently available.

Indeed some sources suggest that the S9 will have a variable aperture that will adjust depending on light conditions between f/1.5 - f/2.4.

On 02.25.2018, forget everything you know about the camera, says Samsung in its teaser trailer for the Unpacked event. We'll see!

We're expecting the Galaxy S9 to launch alongside its bigger sibling, the Galaxy S9+. There are some rumours, though not incredibly strong, that we may also get an Android tablet - the Galaxy Tab S4.

While it doesn't look like they'll have major external changes, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to undergo a few significant internal changes, such as using a Y-OCTA technology for the OLED display which integrates the touch sensor directly into the panel.

