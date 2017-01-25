Latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak details 'infinity' display and more

More details on the Samsung Galaxy S8 have leaked out pertaining to its display, assistant, and more.

The Guardian has published some "exclusive" details on the upcoming flagship phone, including that it will be available in two different sizes and will feature an edge-to-edge “infinity display". One model will have a 5-inch or so display, while the other will be around 6 inches. The form factors themselves will be smaller than their predecessors, but nevertheless, the displays will be larger and curved on both edges.

The Guardian's sources claimed that Samsung has codenamed the two models Dream and Dream 2, and that in order to accommodate the nearly bezel-less infinity display, Samsung moved the fingerprint scanner to the rear of the device. You won't even find a logo on the front of the phone. Other stand-out features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and the same iris scanner and "duo pixel" camera that appeared on last year's Galaxy S7 models.

It's unclear if the eye-scanner will be upgraded, but apparently, the camera will come with some “incremental improvements” and “built-in object recognition”. The phone will also sport a new processor built using 10nm technology, as well as 64GB of internal storage, microSD card support up to 256GB, and USB-C charging. It'll also offer support for a new Samsung Gear VR headset and Gear 360 camera.

You can also expect the Bixby AI assistant, which will be able to recognise objects using the phone’s camera. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S8 won't debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, as the latest news points to a late-March reveal.