Samsung Galaxy S8 will not be unveiled at Mobile World Congress, battery testing to blame

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will not be unveiled at Mobile World Congress at the end of February. After months of speculation of will it, won't it?, Samsung's mobile president DJ Koh has given a clear indication that the phone will be subject to more testing to ensure it doesn't follow the same ill-fated path as the Galaxy Note 7.

Referring to the company's report as to why the Note 7 suffered from battery issues, Koh said Samsung would be "working hard to regain consumer trust" and considering the results of months-long investigation have just been revealed, the company will likely want longer than a month to ensure the Galaxy S8 is safe.

We already knew that LG had chosen the 26 February to unveil the G6 flagship at Mobile World Congress in late February, which is the day Samsung usually unveils its newest smartphone. However LG's event will be at 12 midday, whereas Samsung tends to unveil its new device in the evening. But as for when the Galaxy S8 will actually be revealed is anyone's guess at the moment. Several dates have been thrown up in the air, from late March to mid-April, all of which are plausible.

Hopefully, the delayed Galaxy S8 will be worth the wait. Samsung's 2017 flagship is expected to come with a near bezel-less display, no physical home button, instead opting for a fingerprint scanner embedded into the screen, and a dual-lens camera.