Samsung Galaxy S8 release date: 26 February, 29 March, 15 April, 18 April, take your pick

After the Galaxy Note 7 disaster, Samsung is keen to ensure that its next flagship smartphone launch not only goes without hitch, but that it is extra special in every way. That's why it is not expected to be hosting an Unpacked event at this year's Mobile World Congress.

Indeed, considering we've not heard anything nor had an invite to any dedicated press conference, that's about as certain as these things can be.

Modern thinking now points at a launch for the Samsung Galaxy S8 to occur a month or two beyond MWC, at an Unpacked event on Samsung's own terms. The only issue is when?

We've heard so many rumoured dates that it's hard to trust any of them. And that's why we've listed the ones we've heard about below, with our own thoughts on whether they sound convincing or not. Hopefully, that'll give you enough information to come up with your own conclusions.

Speculation around the phone's launch on 26 February was largely reliant on Samsung holding an Unpacked event on the eve of Mobile World Congress which, as we've pointed out, seems very unlikely now.

Other companies have already started to send out invites to their MWC press events. Samsung isn't one of them.

The latest date to be touted around is 29 March, with Twitter tipster Ricciolo claiming that's the date a "little bird" told him. He also states that Samsung will have the new handset at Mobile World Congress, but only to show a select few partners - not press - behind closed doors.

#S8 is READY & will be present to mwc,though NOT showcased to big public.. Little bird told me 3/29 , available w17, from 849 !!! #galaxyS8 — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) January 16, 2017

That latter suggestion makes sense. Retailers and networks we know always get a heads-up on a new device before any official unveiling and if the phone will be publicly shown on 29 March, it stands to reason that the final device(s) would be available for viewing.

Ricciolo also says the handset will be available in week 17 - 24-28 April - so that effectively rubbishes the latter two dates we've heard so far.

Korea's own ET News cites "industry sources" for its suggestion that the Galaxy S8 will be launched on 15 April. In fact, "smartphone products" are said to be coming on that date, which does tie-in with the many other rumours we've heard about multiple devices.

The date also matches speculation we heard in December last year about a mid-April launch in New York City, and you don't get more "mid" than 15 April.

The last date to be mentioned recently is 18 April, as revealed by serial leakster Dmitri12 on Slash Leaks. There is little or no information attached to the date, but considering he has a 92 per cent accuracy rating on the site, and 80 per cent of visitors believe this particular leak, it's worth mentioning.

These probably won't be the last dates mentioned online when it comes to Samsung's genuine launch event, but if one or two of them are to be believed we'd take a stab at the phone being announced on 29 March and hitting stores around mid-April. That would certainly explain some of the confusion.

The one thing we can be sure of though is that the Galaxy S8 will not be launched at Mobile World Congress at the end of February. Unless it is.