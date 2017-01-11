Samsung Galaxy S7 will get Nougat update from 17 January

European Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge owners should begin receiving an over the air update for the official version of Android 7.0 Nougat from 17 January. The news comes after a screenshot leaked online with an official announcement from Samsung Turkey, confirming the news.

The screenshot only mentions the model number, G935F, which is the European version of the Galaxy S7 Edge, but we can safely assume that the regular Galaxy S7 will get the update as well, since Samsung had been running a beta trial version of Nougat for SGS7 and SGS7 Edge owners in the UK, US, Korea and China under the Galaxy Beta Program.

The Beta Program ended at the end of December, when Samsung said the official version would be rolled out in January. It's not clear if the S7 Edge Olympics Games limited edition or S7 Edge Injustice edition will get the update after they were omitted from the Galaxy Beta Program.

It also isn't clear when Samsung will roll out Android 7.0 to other Samsung Galaxy S7 owners around the world.

There are conflicting reports as to what version of Android Nougat will be seeded to Galaxy S7 devices. The leaked screenshot only mentions Nougat 7.0, but Samsung has previously stated the phones will get the latest version, Nougat 7.1.1, to keep them up to date with the competition.

According to the IB Times, it's thought that certain versions of the phone, such as models on Verizon's network and Vodafone Australia will only get Nougat 7.0 when the update is made available.