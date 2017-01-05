Huge picture leak seemingly confirms Samsung Galaxy S8 design

We may now know exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like come launch day, thanks to a massive leak on Chinese social site Weibo.

The Weibo leak is a photo purporting to be a gold coloured version of the Galaxy S8.

The image, if real, confirms the rumours that the Galaxy S8 would have no physical front-mounted buttons, with the fingerprint scanner and home button likely to be embedded into the screen.

What isn't clear from either picture is the size of the screen. There have been several conflicting reports as to what screen the Galaxy S8 will come with. Some say there will be two phones with 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch screens, yet other rumours say there will be just one Galaxy S8 released.

It's highly likely the screen featured in the leaked images is indeed bigger than the 5.5-inch display of the Galaxy S7 edge, especially now there's no physical home button to contend with.

As for when we will see the Galaxy S8 officially unveiled remains up in the air. Fingers were initially pointing to an unveiling at Mobile World Congress at the end of February, but it now seems more likely that Samsung will hold its own event, possibly in New York on 18 April.

It has been reported that Samsung wants to take its time with the development of the Galaxy S8 to ensure it doesn't suffer a similar fate to that of the Galaxy Note 7, which had to have all production halted due to several faulty units.