  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Huge picture leak seemingly confirms Samsung Galaxy S8 design

|
Weibo Huge picture leak seemingly confirms Samsung Galaxy S8 design
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- Alleged real-world photo of the phone

- No physical buttons on the front of the device

We may now know exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like come launch day, thanks to a massive leak on Chinese social site Weibo.

The Weibo leak is a photo purporting to be a gold coloured version of the Galaxy S8. 

The image, if real, confirms the rumours that the Galaxy S8 would have no physical front-mounted buttons, with the fingerprint scanner and home button likely to be embedded into the screen. 

What isn't clear from either picture is the size of the screen. There have been several conflicting reports as to what screen the Galaxy S8 will come with. Some say there will be two phones with 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch screens, yet other rumours say there will be just one Galaxy S8 released.

It's highly likely the screen featured in the leaked images is indeed bigger than the 5.5-inch display of the Galaxy S7 edge, especially now there's no physical home button to contend with.

As for when we will see the Galaxy S8 officially unveiled remains up in the air. Fingers were initially pointing to an unveiling at Mobile World Congress at the end of February, but it now seems more likely that Samsung will hold its own event, possibly in New York on 18 April.

It has been reported that Samsung wants to take its time with the development of the Galaxy S8 to ensure it doesn't suffer a similar fate to that of the Galaxy Note 7, which had to have all production halted due to several faulty units.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments