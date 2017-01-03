Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have 4K display and Bixby voice assistant

Samsung is hoping 2017 will be a much better year following the unfortunate demise of the Galaxy Note 7 in the second half of 2016. We already know the Galaxy S8 and S8 Edge are coming, perhaps in April, but fresh news out of Korea suggests the Note brand will return in the Galaxy Note 8.

An official from the "electronics industry" has said: "As the phablet market, which was developed by Samsung Electronics, has been growing, the company will release the Note series again this year".

If Samsung does release a Galaxy Note 8, it will arrive with pressure to perform well and to not have an exploding battery. Rumours suggest the Note 8 will have enhanced features over the Galaxy S8 series, such as a 4K resolution display as opposed to a 2K display on the S8. The 4K screen is said to improve the virtual reality performance of the Galaxy Note 8.

The Note 8 should also come with improved stylus features over the Note 7 and Samsung's own virtual assistant, which is now being called Bixby, rather than Viv. An exact release date isn't known just yet, but the previous Note phablets have been released towards the end of August, so this is the most obvious date for now.

Samsung has been looking into the issues that plagued the Galaxy Note 7 and caused all production to stop and units recalled and should release the findings of its study by the end of January. It's thought that the problems were caused by an electronic hardware design problem rather than just faulty batteries, but we'll find out for sure soon.