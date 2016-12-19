Samsung Galaxy S8 launch planned for April in New York

Samsung is said to be foregoing its traditional Mobile World Congress unveiling for the next Galaxy flagship phone in favour of a dedicated event in April. Leaks state that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launched in New York a month or so after MWC finishes.

According to SamMobile, the news comes from attendees of a global strategy meeting held at Samsung's headquarters in South Korea. It fits with similar murmurings we've heard over the last few weeks, with the common thinking being that the Galaxy S8 needs its own fanfare in order to restore trust after the many problems with the Note 7.

The Galaxy Note 7 was eventually withdrawn from sale and recalled entirely after numerous reports of devices overheating, catching fire and even exploding.

Ironically, Samsung's president of mobile, Koh Dong-Jin, also talked about the importance of inner company security and measures to minimise leaks during the meeting.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumoured to be ditching the standard, flat bezelled design that is usually accompanied by a curved "edge" model. Instead, it is said that the new flagship phone will only come with rounded edges, considering how popular the form factor has been over the last couple of years.