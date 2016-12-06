Samsung Galaxy S8 could be first Samsung phone with dual speakers

Samsung only acquired audio technology expert Harman for $8 billion last month, but fingers are already pointing to Harman branded speakers for the Galaxy S8. Fone Arena has cited sources as saying the next Galaxy will have double the number of speakers as the Galaxy S7, which will put it on a level playing field with the Apple iPhone 7, which has also just received dual stereo speakers for the first time.

It seems it could be another case of where Apple goes, Samsung follows. It would be a wise move from Samsung, since Harman owns several companies including JBL, AKG, Harman Kardon, proving it knows what it's talking about when it comes to audio.

It's not clear if the Galaxy S8 will sport front-facing stereo speakers like HTC smartphones and their BoomSound technology, or dual speakers on the bottom of the device.

We've been impressed by HTC's audio prowess in the past, so we will of course be intrigued to see what Samsung can come up with.

While this rumour should be taken with a pinch of salt, especially since Samsung it bought Harman for its in-car technology expertise, it wouldn't be surprising to see some of its audio technology find its way into Samsung's flagship device.

It's also likely that Samsung will want to make the best phone possible following the failure that was the Galaxy Note 7.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be launched at or around Mobile World Congress in February 2017 and should come in two variant, one with a 5.7-inch display and one with a 6.2-inch bezel-less OLED display. Rumours are also pointing to either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 processor or Samsung's own Exynos 8895. However, Qualcomm has recently introduced the Snapdragon 835 processor, so there's a chance Samsung will want to install the very latest chip to the S8.

With all the rumours flying around right now, the Galaxy S8 is shaping up to be one hell of a device, our only hope is that the majority of them are true. The good news is there is just over 2 months to wait.