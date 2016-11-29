Samsung Pay won’t launch in the UK until 2017

Samsung Pay was anticipated to be released in the UK by the end of 2016 but now, following an altercation with UK banks, it won’t arrive until 2017. However Samsung hasn’t confirmed when in 2017 we can expect to see the payment service.

Samsung hasn’t said which banks it’s having problems negotiating with, but we already suspect Santander will be a launch partner, along with Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

The South Korean’s rival to Android Pay and Apple Pay may have an app intended for sole use on Samsung devices, but fobs and cases can be used with other Android phones and even the iPhone.

But the big feature of Samsung Pay that sets it apart from its rivals is that it can be used with magnetic strip readers, as well as the standard NFC readers, after it acquired LoopPay. It means it can be used in far more locations around the world than the other big players. Your Samsung phone will prioritise paying via NFC first, but if it doesn’t detect a signal it will automatically switch the MST (Magnetic Strip Technology).

Samsung Pay has been up and running in the US and South Korea since 2015, while another nine countries have come on board this year. Of course, until Samsung Pay arrives in the UK, Samsung owners can always choose to use Android Pay.