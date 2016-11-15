Will Galaxy S8 be Samsung's first phone with a Force Touch display?

Samsung is really trying to come up with new ways to lure in customers.

Despite the major fiasco it caused with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its faulty, exploding battery, which involved two major government recalls and a permanent end in production, Samsung is pushing forward with the next version of its flagship: the Galaxy S8. This smartphone is rumoured to feature many bells and whistles, including an edge display for both models, and according to a recent report, a Force Touch-like display.

If true, the Galaxy S8 would be the first smartphone from Samsung to come with pressure-sensitive technology, which Apple refers to as "Force Touch" or sometimes "3D Touch" in its iPhones. An anonymous source told Korean news publication The Investor that Samsung is hoping to adopt Apple's Force Touch technology partially for the Galaxy S8, but full adoption in the range won't come for one or two more years, apparently.

Force Touch-like technology is based entirely around a pressure-sensitive display, which enables an extra level of functionality based on how hard you press it. Press and hold on an app icon, for instance, and a menu will appear with options, such as compose a message or take a selfie or whatever is relevant. Apple has been using the feature since the launch of the iPhone 6S in 2015, as well as the Apple Watch and newer MacBooks.

Other rumoured features for the Galaxy S8 include two cameras and a dual-curved screen. Check out Pocket-lint's rumour roundup for more details on what the upcoming flagship might feature.

The phone will likely be announced in early 2017.