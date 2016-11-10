Samsung Galaxy S7 can try a taste of Nougat with the 'Galaxy Beta Program'

Samsung has announced a 'Galaxy Beta Program' for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners in the UK, US, Korea, with customers in China getting access soon. The beta program is available on a first-come first-serve basis and provides an early look at what Android 7.0 Nougat will look and feel like.

The beta is only available for non-carrier locked devices and can't be installed on the S7 Edge Olympic Games limited edition or the S7 Edge Injustice edition.

Samsung is asking users of the beta for feedback on how Nougat works on their phone so it can make improvements and tweaks before the official version is pushed out to devices.

If you've got a compatible device and an active Samsung account you can take part in the beta by downloading the Galaxy Beta Program app through Galaxy apps, or the Samsung Members app which is available on the Google Play Store.

Samsung hasn't said when it will push out the full official version of Android 7.0 Nougat to S7 and S7 Edge devices, but hopefully it will be before the Galaxy S8 launches in the first half of 2017.

The company has already rolled out an update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge that ushered in some of the notification abilities of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.