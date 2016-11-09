Amazing leak claims Samsung Galaxy S8 models will both have edge display, with larger screen sizes

South Korean news outlet The Bell has reported Samsung will make two versions of the Galaxy S8 smartphone, one with a 6.2-inch screen, to help lure disappointed Note 7 customers.

The other version is said to have a 5.7-inch screen, which is slightly larger than the Galaxy S7 edge, meaning there'll be no 5.1-inch variant. Because both phones will be considered large, the company is rumoured to be calling the new devices the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

An analyst has been quoted as saying: "In order to attract potential Note consumers who prefer a large screen, Samsung has decided to adopt bigger screens for both new models of the S8".

However, if you're a small-handed person don't worry, as it's expected the Galaxy S8 phones will keep the same or have similar dimensions to their S7 and S7 edge predecessors because the screens are said to take up more of the body. A Samsung Display spokesperson was recently quoted saying "Samsung Display would roll out a full-screen display who display area ratio reaches more than 90 per cent next year".

If Samsung does opt for design that sees the majority of the front taken up by the screen, it will need to embed sensors into it to such as a fingerprint scanner and home button.

It could be a wise move from Samsung, as will need to pull out all the stops to entice Note 7 customers back to its hardware after a number of them overheated and production was stopped.