Samsung will implement Viv personal assistant in more than just the Galaxy S8

Samsung has previously announced it bought Viv, a personal digital assistant created by Siri founder Dag Kittlaus. Now, Samsung has confirmed Viv will make an appearance in its 2017 flagship, the Galaxy S8.

But Samsung doesn't want to limit Viv to the Galaxy S8, the South Korean company has said it plans to use Viv with a range of home appliances and wearable technology devices too. It could be that you can tell your washing machine what cycle to run, or ask your fridge to order more food.

Viv says it's different to most of the other personal assistants in smartphones because it's able to understand complex questions and can hold a human-like conversation with the user, as well as support third-party applications.

Google's new Assistant found on the Pixel and Pixel XL phones is also able to understand when the user is still asking questions about the same topic.

Samsung hasn't said what sort of services Viv would offer with the S8, but has said that "developers can attach and upload services to our agent", "even if Samsung doesn't do anything on its own, the more services that get attached the smarter this agent will get, learn more new services and provide them to end-users with ease".

The company isn't stopping at Viv either and has confirmed it will make further acquisitions to help enhance its AI and other software capabilities.