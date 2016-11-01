Samsung Galaxy S8 could feature a bezel-less OLED screen

The Investor has cited the Korea Herald as saying the Samsung Galaxy S8 could feature a bezel-less OLED display. Park Won-sang, a Samsung display spokesperson was quoted saying: "Samsung Display would roll out a full-screen display whose display area ratio reaches more than 90 percent next year".

That quote could be interpreted in a number of ways, either Samsung will aim to get the edge-to-edge OLED screen on the Galaxy S8, or it will produce a prototype phone demonstrating the technology. We're hoping it's the former, as Samsung needs to pull out all the stops with its next smartphone to help recover from the exploding Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

If true, the screen on the Galaxy S8 would have an array of sensors built into it, such as a fingerprint scanner and home button. It's also been reported that Won-sang revealed a concept image of a Galaxy S7 Edge with such a display.

He also described the benefits of having such a large display for virtual reality, saying a larger screen would provide a more immersive experience when used with a Gear VR or Google Daydream VR headset.

While it wouldn't be the first case of an edge-to-edge screen we've seen, Xiaomi for example recently unveiled the Mi Mix with a screen to body ratio of 91.3%, Samsung could be the first to mass-produce such a device.

Rumours surrounding features and specs of the Samsung Galaxy S8 have been mounting for some time. It's expected to be unveiled either at MWC 2017, or a day before the show kicks off and the company may only launch one phone this time round, rather than a flat-screen S8 and a curved-screen S8 Edge. There's still a few months to wait until we see the phone unveiled, but expect there to be plenty more leaks and rumours until then, so watch this space.