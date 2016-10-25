Samsung says the Note 7 is safe at 60 per cent battery, issues software update

It seems Samsung is doing everything it can to save itself from the shambles that was the Galaxy Note 7. The South Korean phone manufacturer has just announced a software update for European phones that will limit the battery to charge to a maximum of 60 per cent.

Samsung has said it's issued the update as "the latest measure to reduce customer risk and simultaneously drive all remaining Galaxy Note 7 customers to replace their device immediately".

Conor Pierce, VP IT & Mobile, Samsung UK & Ireland said the update is to increase customer safety and to remind Note 7 owners to replace their device as soon as possible, rather than live with a phone that can only charge up to 60 per cent. Samsung is currently running a Note 7 replacement programme that lets customers either claim a full refund on their device, or exchange it for another Galaxy smartphone, such as the Galaxy S7 or S7 edge.

Samsung all but confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Note 8 when it announced a trade in programme in South Korea that lets Note 7 owners trade their device in for an S7 or S7 Edge for now, and then upgrade to a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8 when they're released next year.