Samsung Galaxy S8 to launch in March and come with 5.5in 4K display?

- Exynos 8895 processor with 6GB RAM

- Dual curved display

Following the demise of the Galaxy Note 7 all attention has turned to future devices from Samsung. The company is expected to unveil the new flagship on 26 February, at least that's according to a leakster on Weibo who has been picked up by Phone Arena.

The leaker also says the S8 will come with a dual edge curved screen, similar to the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Note 2. Given a dual edge curved screen is rumoured, the leaked specs will likely refer to the S8 edge, but it's interesting to note that no flat screen version has been mentioned. However it would tie in with rumours from the Korea Herald which said there would be no flat screen variant for 2017.

The S8/S8 edge is also said to come with a 5.5-inch 4K display, which of course will only show its full potential with native 4K content and there's been two different processors listed. They include an Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 830, it could be that Samsung will make two versions of the phone, destined for different markets, as they have done in previous years.

The post on Weibo says there'll be 6GB and 8GB RAM versions, which could tie in with this theory, though in the past, the RAM has been the same across the two models and different regions.

Other features are said to include NFC, Samsung Pay and an 80 percent screen to body ratio.

The post says the S8 will be announced on 26 February, a day before Mobile World Congress. If true, we'd likely see the Galaxy S8 on sale in March.

