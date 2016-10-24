Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 8 with Note 7 trade-in programme

Samsung's reputation, like the Galaxy Note 7, has gone up in flames in the past couple of months. The company's long-awaited and highly successful phablet had too many hardware issues and complaints of overheating that production had to be stopped.

To try and regain customer loyalty, in South Korea for now at least, Samsung is offering anyone who bought a Note 7 the opportunity to get a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge for half price. Once they have an S7, they could then upgrade to a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8 when they're released in 2017.

While it could be seen as a welcome move and encourage customers to stay with Samsung, instead of turning to another Android device or even Apple, it's also confirmed there will be a Note 8.

There's obviously no mention of specs or features for now, but we're hoping the Note 8 can at least arrive to market with a battery that doesn't overheat or explode. Samsung hasn't confirmed whether the trade-in programme will be rolled out globally.

