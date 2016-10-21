  1. Home
Samsung on its knees begging LG for phone batteries

- LG Chem batteries rumoured for Galaxy S8

- No longer using Samsung SDI or ATL batteries

Samsung could be turning to LG for help in supplying batteries for the Galaxy S8, following the number of exploding Galaxy Note 7s. Samsung's ill-fated phablet was barely on sale a month before production was stopped following a high number of overheating devices.

The Note 7 used batteries made by Samsung SDI, the company's battery making subsidiary and China's ATL. The Maeil Business Newspaper has now quoted a Samsung executive as saying Samsung is now "looking at diverse suppliers, including LG Chem".

There was a possibility Samsung could resource LG Chem batteries to help save the Galaxy Note 7, but it would have taken too long to develop and make the batteries.

A deal hasn't been struck yet, and it's likely Samsung is trying to evaluate all possible routes as it probably doesn't want to turn to a rival to help out if it can be helped.

The Galaxy S8 had been rumoured to have its launch date brought forward in order for Samsung to start regaining customer loyalty, but those rumours have since been quashed, and a February 26 release date is on the cards. It's expected to come with a 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 processor with 6GB RAM, 30-megapixel rear-facing camera and a near 4K 2160 x 4096 display.

