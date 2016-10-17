The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 lives on in the Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 may have lived a short life, after the company announced it would be ending production following several overheating and exploding devices.

But in a bid to regain some customer loyalty and to show just what the Note 7 was capable of, Samsung has issued an update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge that brings with it some Note 7 features.

The biggest feature of the new update, which is available now as an over-the-air download, is the Note 7's always-on display mode, as well as the customisation available for it. It means you can now have a photo, digital or analogue clock and notifications constantly on show.

But unfortunately for Samsung, not everything has gone as smoothly as it hoped. Some users are noticing that notifications from Samsung's own email app aren't showing and features that require the S Pen stylus don't work either, although the latter is surely to be expected.

However, it's likely to be a welcome move from Samsung, as the update enriches the S7/S7 Edge experience, Note 7 owners won't feel completely hard done by, and it also gives the flagship phones more features to rival Google's Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones.