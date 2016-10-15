FAA bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from all flights - even if turned off

If you're still clinging onto your Samsung Galaxy Note 7 for whatever reason, don't plan on flying in the US with it.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) announced on Friday that the device is banned from all US airline flights. It will not be allowed on planes even if it's powered down. The order follows a second official recall from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday.

Samsung's phablet, which just launched in August, was originally recalled on 15 September after numerous reports of the device overheating. The company hurriedly pushed out replacement devices that were supposed to be safe, but some of those units began to overheat as well. The CPSC said it is currently investing six reports of replacement phones overheating, leading it to formally recall the device for a second time.

Samsung has already ended production of the Galaxy Note 7 and estimated the negative impact to be "in the mid-2 trillion won range for the fourth quarter of 2016 and at approximately 1 trillion won for the first quarter of 2017", which translates to around $3.1 billion over the next two fiscal quarters. The company will also probably lose a lot in the coming months - if not years - in terms of brand equity and reputation.

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy Note 7 Refund and Exchange programme, which will let you get up to $100 bill credit if you exchange a Galaxy Note 7 for "any Samsung smartphone". Alternatively, you can get $25 in credit if you exchange a Galaxy Note 7 "for a refund or other branded smartphone." If you still own a Galaxy Note 7, you should consider exchanging it now.

The FAA's ban will take effect starting 15 October at 12 pm EST.