Samsung reveals how many Note 7s have overheated since first recall

Another formal recall from the US government has revealed how many Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones overheated in the past month.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission once again officially recalled the Galaxy Note 7 on Thursday, following an alert from Samsung that asked consumers to immediately power down and stop using the device. The CPSC requested that every single unit be returned.

Just so you know... that’s 1.9 million phones in total, including 1 million original Galaxy Note 7 units and 900,000 “replacement” Galaxy Note 7 units, both of which have suffered from reported incidents of overheating. Samsung has received 96 reports of overheating phones in the US, with 23 of those occurring after 15 September, the date of the initial recall.

The CPSC is currently investigating six reports of replacement phones overheating. To date, there have been 13 reports of burns and 47 reports of property damage due to overheating Galaxy Note 7 units. Earlier this week, Samsung officially ended production of the faulty phablet, and it is now offering financial incentives to US customers in order to get all units returned (and sell more of its phones).

Samsung launched a new Galaxy Note 7 Refund and Exchange programme on 13 October at 3pm EST, which will let you get up to $100 bill credit if you exchange a Galaxy Note 7 for "any Samsung smartphone". Alternatively, you can get $25 in credit if you exchange a Galaxy Note 7 "for a refund or other branded smartphone." If you still own a Galaxy Note 7, you should consider exchanging it now.

It’s not clear how many Galaxy Note 7 units are still out in the marketplace.