Samsung tells all Note 7 owners to 'power down' and stop using device

Samsung doesn't even want you to use your Galaxy Note 7 now.

There have been several reports of replacement Galaxy Note 7 devices exploding in the last week, including one that happened on a Southwest Airlines flight during boarding. In response, Samsung has issued it's first official statement on the incidents, and it offered a temporarily solution for all Note 7 owners.

"Because consumers’ safety remains our top priority, Samsung will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7 while the investigation is taking place," Samsung announced in a statement on Monday. "Consumers with either an original Galaxy Note 7 or replacement Galaxy Note 7 device should power down and stop using the device and take advantage of the remedies available."

Samsung also confirmed it is working with relevant regulatory bodies to investigate the reported cases. Prior to Samsung's statement, all four major mobile phone carriers in the US already said they would stop providing replacement Galaxy Note 7 units due to concerns the new phones are still overheating, and in some cases, catching on fire.

Samsung insisted in September that replacement devices were safe - even though it recalled 2.5 million original units. The company has now halted all Galaxy Note 7 production. Earlier on Monday, Samsung said it adjusted production "to take further steps to ensure quality and safety matters”.

For more background, check out Pocket-lint's guide on the recall.

Here is Samsung's official statement in full:

"We are working with relevant regulatory bodies to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note 7. Because consumers’ safety remains our top priority, Samsung will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note7 while the investigation is taking place.

We remain committed to working diligently with appropriate regulatory authorities to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation. Consumers with either an original Galaxy Note 7 or replacement Galaxy Note 7 device should power down and stop using the device and take advantage of the remedies available."