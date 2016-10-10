Samsung Galaxy S8 release date revealed, not expected to be brought forward

With the Note 7 saga seemingly never ending, Samsung will be looking to restore consumer trust with its next major phone launch. However, contrary to some reports, it is unlikely to be moving it closer, regardless of its current handset issues.

Speculation firmly points to a release date for the Samsung Galaxy S8 as being 26 February 2017.

That comes from one of the rising stars in the mobile phone leaks business, Ricciolo, who posts on his Twitter feed that the aforementioned date has been confirmed.

There are no sources mentioned however, and the accompanying Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invite/poster is homegrown.

But the date does make complete sense considering the company traditionally holds an Unpacked event on the eve of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And it almost always unveils the new Galaxy S line at that time.

We asked Samsung if it could confirm or deny the date and got the company's standard response, "Samsung does not comment on rumour and speculation."

Previous Galaxy S8 rumours suggest that the company will ditch the "edge" suffix and simply provide just one handset with a curved display. There might be two separate sizes though, to compete with Apple and Google directly.