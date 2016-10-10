  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy S8 release date revealed, not expected to be brought forward

|
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy S8 release date revealed, not expected to be brought forward
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

- Date of 25 February 2017 touted

- Day before MWC 2017

- Could just be the one device

With the Note 7 saga seemingly never ending, Samsung will be looking to restore consumer trust with its next major phone launch. However, contrary to some reports, it is unlikely to be moving it closer, regardless of its current handset issues.

Speculation firmly points to a release date for the Samsung Galaxy S8 as being 26 February 2017.

That comes from one of the rising stars in the mobile phone leaks business, Ricciolo, who posts on his Twitter feed that the aforementioned date has been confirmed.

There are no sources mentioned however, and the accompanying Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invite/poster is homegrown.

But the date does make complete sense considering the company traditionally holds an Unpacked event on the eve of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And it almost always unveils the new Galaxy S line at that time.

We asked Samsung if it could confirm or deny the date and got the company's standard response, "Samsung does not comment on rumour and speculation."

Previous Galaxy S8 rumours suggest that the company will ditch the "edge" suffix and simply provide just one handset with a curved display. There might be two separate sizes though, to compete with Apple and Google directly.

PopularIn Phones
  1. O2 Family Plan puts up to 20 connections on the same bill with massive discounts for all
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colours leaked, but not one of them gold or yellow
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  4. Save up to £130 on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Carphone Warehouse
  5. What is Amazon Go, where is it, and how does it work?
  1. The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for July 2018
  2. LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
  3. The best mobile phone deals for July 2018: Find the right phone deal for you
  4. Compare the best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for July 2018
  5. Super-charged Honor 10 GT with 8GB and GPU Turbo feature is real
Comments