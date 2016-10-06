  1. Home
Samsung's getting its own Siri rival, a personal assistant called Viv

|
- Developed by Siri founder

- Open to third-party developers

- Can be integrated across multiple devices

Apple has Siri, Google has the new and improved Assistant, Microsoft has Cortana and Amazon has Alexa, personal AI assistants are all the rage at the moment. So much so, that now Samsung wants to join them and has just announced it's buying Viv, an AI assistant created by Siri founder Dag Kittlaus.

Viv says what sets it apart from the competition is that it's open to third-party developers, so any company can integrate their apps and services with it. It can also be used across multiple devices and not require you to set up new personalised preferences each time, instead just flowing from one device to the next.

Samsung says it plans to integrate Viv in more than just smartphones and tablets, but also wearables and home appliances, so you could perhaps ask your fridge to order some more food or your TV to set a recording.

Viv's platform is able to conversational and contextualised, so you're able to ask it complex queries and it will use its algorithms to give an answer, you could then follow that answer up with another related question and the software will know you're still on the same topic.

Injong Rhee, CTO of mobile communications at Samsung said: "Unlike other existing AI-based services, Viv has a sophisticated natural language understanding, machine learning capabilities and strategic partnerships that will enrich a broader service ecosystem".

"Viv was built with both consumers and developers in mind. This dual focus is what attracted us to Viv as an ideal candidate to integrate with Samsung devices and appliances".

Dag Kittlaus, CEO of Viv said: "Samsung offers us a unique opportunity to deliver a single conversational interface to the world's apps and services across a diverse range of products, at a global scale".

