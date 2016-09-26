Samsung Galaxy S8 specs leak; 30MP camera, Snapdragon 830 processor and built-in projector

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphone is expected to be revealed until at least Mobile World Congress in February 2017 but given the recent fiasco surrounding overheating and exploding Galaxy Note 7s, Samsung could be keen to regain consumer confidence.

If a recent leak of specifications is to be believed, the South Korean company could well do that, as they make for impressive reading indeed.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to be powered by a 3.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 processor and 6GB of RAM, making it one powerful phone. The screen is likely to be 5.2-inches, with a 2160 x 4096 resolution, making it eye-piercingly sharp.

On the back there’s said to be a whopping 30-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation while a 9MP snapper will be on the front for those all-important selfies. We've previously seen rumours suggesting the S8 will have a dual-lens camera, so we're not holding out for a 30MP sensor just yet.

Under the hood there’s also said to be a mammoth 4200mAh battery, hopefully one that doesn’t overheat and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot for expansion.

Other features are predicted to include retina scanner, fingerprint scanner, wireless charging and even a built-in mini projector.

We’d love to see these specs become a reality, although we do have to say take them with a pinch of salt for now, as they are just rumours. If it is unveiled at MWC 2017 then it’ll likely be in stores around April, where it will have a rumoured starting price of £655. Our jaws have just about come back up off the floor to say we’re well and truly excited.