Samsung ordered to X-ray every Galaxy Note 7 battery as replacements continue

Samsung has been ordered by a regulator in its homeland to perform X-ray scans of every battery in every Samsung Galaxy Note 7 before they can be sold or used in a replacement.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards told the company and its battery suppliers that they must perform X-ray scans to ensure batteries are safe.

It is presumed that the scans will ensure batteries do not suffer from the found manufacturing flaws Samsung submitted to the regulator.

Irregularities in manufacturing could put pressure on isolation plates inside some of the batteries, which in turn could bring the negative and positive poles to come together, resulting in thermal runaway.

X-ray scans seem be the best way to ensure batteries do not have the potentially troublesome flaws.

Samsung has also extended its refund period in South Korea by an extra week as customers have not been as active in asking for their money back or replacing their phones as those in other countries. The number of Galaxy Note 7 owners seeking a refund was very low.

Those replacing their phones can choose another Note 7 or another Samsung smartphone, such as the Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge.