If you thought clamshell phones were dead, take a look at this Samsung SM-W2017 Android monster

It's been a long time since we last owned a clamshell phone, most likely a Motorola Razr of some description, but Samsung is merrily cracking on with the form factor. And it must be said that its latest, the Samsung SM-W2017 is a rather tasty little number.

Leaked photos of the smartphone show a high-end device with two displays, with one on the rear for when the device is closed. But more impressive still are the rumoured specifications.

The phone is said to comes with a 4.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) internal screen, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, Adreno 530 graphics, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It allegedly has a 12-megapixel camera on the rear, with a 5-megapixel snapper on the front. And it even has a fingerprint scanner for security.

A 2,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support is also touted.

Sadly, it is claimed that the SM-W2017 is destined for the Chinese market only - much like the W2016 we reported on last year. Still it's good to see that Samsung is continuing with the form factor. You never know, it might one day decide to test one in these waters too.

Let's just hope it gets the pricing right if it does, because as it stands the new model is rumoured to cost RMB10,000 in China. That's more than £1,150 with the current exchange rate. Yikes.