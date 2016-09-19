  1. Home
Samsung could bring forward S8 launch in wake of exploding Note 7

- S8 launch date expected to change

- Was predicted to be unveiled at MWC 2017

Samsung is expected to bring forward the launch of the Galaxy S8 smartphone to regain consumer confidence after the fiasco of the exploding Note 7. The launch was previously touted for Mobile World Congress in February 2017, but we could now see it well before that.

The Galaxy S8 should come in flat and curved designs as we’ve seen with the S6/S6 Edge and S7/S7 Edge and currently has the model numbers SM-G950 and SM-G955. The S7 had the model number SM-G930, and it’s reported Samsung is skipping SM-G940 because the number 4 is seen as unlucky in South Korea.

Specs are said to include Samsung’s new Exynos 8895 processor which can run at up to 3GHz and have a power consumption of just five watts. Samsung is predicting the new processor will be more powerful than the A10 chip found in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

There’s no word on when the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be unveiled and there’s always the possibility it will still be unveiled at MWC 2017 as this is just a rumour for now.

So far, Samsung has acknowledged 35 of 92 reports of overheating Galaxy Note 7 smartphones. Customers who believe their phone is faulty can head to Samsung’s official Note 7 recall website to find out if they can get a replacement.

