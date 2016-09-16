Samsung Galaxy Note 7 going back on sale from 28 September

One of the worst periods in Samsung's history is almost at an end with reports suggesting that the company has isolated the problem which made some Note 7 smartphones explode. It is almost ready to put the phone back on the market, with suspected faulty models removed from the supply chain.

A spokeswoman told CNN in the US that sales of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will resume in the company's homeland of South Korea on 28 September. Other countries will also start to stock the phone again from that date.

This comes after a mass recall was demanded by US regulators yesterday, Thursday 15 September. Samsung will start to replace handsets with error-free models from Monday 19 September in Korea and other regions.

Pocket-lint understands that will also be the case in the UK.

The issue arose at the end of August, with reports that new Note 7 handsets were overheating while charging. In some cases they caught on fire or exploded, allegedly causing burns and property damage.

Samsung was quick to inform its customers to stop using their phones and issued a recall program. Around 2.5 million Note 7 smartphones had been sold to that point, so isolating the problem became a priority.

Not all phones are affected but Samsung offered to replace or refund any it had already sold.