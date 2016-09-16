Official US recall of Note 7 fully reveals how many have exploded

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a formal recall of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on Thursday.

The agency, which is tasked with promoting the safety of consumer products, developing uniform safety standards, and conducting research into product-related illness and injury, has made Samsung's recall official by publishing a report that not only confirmed the full number of incidents reported and that the lithium-ion battery in the Note 7 can overheat and catch fire, but also the Note 7 posed a serious burn hazard to consumers.

According to the CPSC, Samsung has "received 92 reports of the batteries overheating in the US, including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage, including fires in cars and a garage". As of 1 September, Samsung has only acknowledged 35 of these reported incidents. Still, the CPSC is concerned enough to issue a formal recall, in which it is asking US consumers to return more than 1 million purchased units.

This official recall only involves Note 7 units sold before 15 September. Samsung set up a page where consumers can go to see if they own a faulty unit eligible for exchange. This process requires them to enter the IMEI (serial number) of their device. In a statement following the CPSC's recall on Thursday, Samsung said replacement devices for the US are expected to arrive in stores soon.

Most US retail locations should be able to offer consumers replacement devices no later than 21 September, the company said. Pocket-lint has a guide with more information about the recall, which includes details on how this saga began.